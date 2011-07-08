Watch: Adam Sandler pulls double duty in new ‘Jack and Jill’ trailer

Adam Sandler’s back in “Jack and Jill,” and he’s finally found a co-star who can keep up with his manic energy: Himself. The just-released trailer offers a double-dose of the comedy superstar’s shenanigans.
Yes, Sandler is playing twins — one a boy, and one a girl (Sandler in bad drag, natch). But there is some promise to this one, as well — Al Pacino plays himself and is in love with Jill (the female Sandler).
Among the rest of the cast, Sandler pals Nick Swardson, Tim Meadows and Allen Covert look like they’re still having fun, but Katie Holmes looks like she doesn’t have much to do as Jack’s wife. The film also promises the typical Sandler-style parade of cameos.
Regular Sandler collaborator Dennis Dugan (“Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It”) directed, so at least you’ll know pretty much what you’re gonna get..
And a quick question for all the lazy music supervisors out there: Why is E.L.O.’s “Don’t Bring Me Down” suddenly in every movie and trailer in theaters? Besides this, it’s recently been featured in — no kidding — “Paul,” “Super 8” and the trailer for “Our Idiot Brother.”
Thanks, Adam Sandler. I’m done with movies now. Forever.
I think this will be the first Sandler film since Little Nicky to fail to reach 100M, which excludes films like Funny People, Punch Drunk Love, et al.
As far as actual costars go, I felt like Jennifer Aniston kept up with him the best, even if that film didn’t reach the potential of that pairing.
Wait — this is real? They were mocking a Sandler movie where he played twins on South Park a few weeks ago. I had no idea it was a real movie they were decimating. Wow, this looks absolutely horrible.
Meh.
Sandler’s done it again. This looks hilarious. Can’t wait!
I liked this the first time I saw it… when it was called Gap Girls.
That fake trailer for The Fatties: Fart 2 in Tropic Thunder looked more appealing than this.
This looks promising?! To who?! This looks like a sure sign of the apocalypse, if anything. Sandler is an abysmal pit from which no comedy shall escape. He’s a black hole of mirthlessness. I would rather have my eyes chewed out by crows than watch another Sandler movie where he’s a shlub with a hottie and there’s a lot of inane screaming and farting. I feel like Mugato when I see trailers like this. Is everyone taking crazy pills?! It’s the same look!!