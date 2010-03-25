Watch: AI’s Carly Smithson, ex-Evanescence’s band in creepy ‘Bury Me Alive’ vid

We Are The Fallen — the goth-tinged hard rock group formed of “American Idol” star Carly Smithson and ex-Evanescence members — have finally released a video to their first single, “Bury Me Alive.”
The track is culled from their debut “Tear the World Down,” out on May 11 on Universal Republic. “Bury Me Alive” was already out in January, but now has the added benefit of a string orchestral to make the song-form analogy even creepier and cinematic.
The clip features the band in various states of angst (and black), sometimes with Smithson running through a mausoleum or just rocking out. The general storyline — you guessed it — is on being buried alive. A white-clad maiden wakes in her casket, peering out through glass at her own funeral, her own service and her own burial. Her signature, black-draped mourner? Herself. Didn’t see that comin’, did you? She manages to get out of her box, the two wrestle, it all ends in an unsurprising bummer.
When the song first dropped, it had hard rock lovers claiming it sounded already too much like Evanescence, though Smithson’s gutteral yelp is a far cry, in this writer’s opinion from the pretty-exorcist-inside of Amy Lee.
What do you think of the song? What about the video?
Yup. I’m glad to see Carly putting out music, but this is very much Evanescence II
Carly looks amazing!! they all do! LOVE IT!! So dark!
Just what would lead you to believe that if you take the seminal artists from Evanesence and have them form a new band that it would not remind you of (the original) Evanesence? Secondly it appears that you’ve wrapped yourself up in just how to make a “cute ” comparison between the lead singer of this band and the one who remains the lead singer of the former band. Frankly, if you’re a fan of the former maybe you should put your animosity aside and give this offering a fair review. The strings were there from the beginning not added late, ms smithson’s voice is far from guttural and you’ve apparently missed the entire intent of the video which is to metaphorically represent a portion of a persons’ soul dying when they’ve been betrayed in a relationship albeit love, business, friendship etc. which is why the mourner and the mournee are one and the same. I think this is a nuanced and powerful song and if you enjoyed Iron Maiden or early Ev you will appreciate it. Ms. Smithson has a beautiful and powerful voice and deserves better treatment than this nonsense.
