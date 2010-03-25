Watch: AI’s Carly Smithson, ex-Evanescence’s band in creepy ‘Bury Me Alive’ vid

We Are The Fallen — the goth-tinged hard rock group formed of “American Idol” star Carly Smithson and ex-Evanescence members — have finally released a video to their first single, “Bury Me Alive.”

The track is culled from their debut “Tear the World Down,” out on May 11 on Universal Republic. “Bury Me Alive” was already out in January, but now has the added benefit of a string orchestral to make the song-form analogy even creepier and cinematic.

The clip features the band in various states of angst (and black), sometimes with Smithson running through a mausoleum or just rocking out. The general storyline — you guessed it — is on being buried alive. A white-clad maiden wakes in her casket, peering out through glass at her own funeral, her own service and her own burial. Her signature, black-draped mourner? Herself. Didn’t see that comin’, did you? She manages to get out of her box, the two wrestle, it all ends in an unsurprising bummer.

When the song first dropped, it had hard rock lovers claiming it sounded already too much like Evanescence, though Smithson’s gutteral yelp is a far cry, in this writer’s opinion from the pretty-exorcist-inside of Amy Lee.

What do you think of the song? What about the video?

