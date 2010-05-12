Watch: Alicia Keys and Chad Michael Murray make beautiful music in ‘Un-Thinkable’ video

Alicia Keys takes us back in time in her new video for “Un-thinkable,” and she brings “One Tree Hill”s” Chad Michael Murray with her.

The plotline, which starts in the ’50s with grainy black and white footage, follows Keys and Murray as two crazy kids who only want to love each other, despite the fact that in the ’50s, an openly out interracial couple was “Un-Thinkable.” They go through the decades, and a switch from black and white to color, and some truly unfortunate haircut choices (How ’bout that mullet, Murray?) as they progress through the decades. Styles changes, but people”s opinions don”t progress as much as one would like to see.

Racial tensions flare, no matter what the decade, but love, we think, conquers all in the end, although we”re not so sure. But what we do know is that Keys has never looked more beautiful than she does in this video. She knows she”s got some pretty stiff competition in the pretty department from Murray, who does his best James Dean in the ’50s segment.

What do you think of Alicia’s new video? Share your thoughts below.