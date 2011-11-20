Watch: All-new ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 production featurette

Those itching for the second-season premiere of HBO’s hugely-popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones” will get a small taste of what’s in store with this just-released “in production” featurette, which includes brief clips from on-set interviews with cast member Sean Bean, series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and author George R.R. Martin, who wrote the novels upon which the T.V. show is based. In addition, you’ll get to see a bit of footage taken during production of the second season, which is slated to premiere in April of next year.

Check out the video below and let us know your impressions! Did the featurette whet your appetite for the new season, or do you think it was too generic a spot to effectively ramp up your excitement?