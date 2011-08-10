Watch: ‘American Idol’ Pia Toscano’s video for ‘This Time’

08.10.11 7 years ago

Pia Toscano has places to go and a past to escape in the video for “This Time,” so she hits the road in a Mustang convertible and a time machine since she”s able to transport herself instantly from a bucolic field to a beach to a city street in no time flat. And change outfits.

The mid-tempo ballad showcases the “American Idol” season 10 contestant”s strong vocals, but is such a non-starter that we”d almost suggest you watch the video with the mute button on and just imagine the sound of the waves crashing.

[More after the jump…]

The track is the first tune from Toscano”s forthcoming Interscope album. She”s working with a number of producers including Brian Kennedy and Rodney Jerkins.

So over the past 72 hours, we”ve gotten fresh videos from “American Idol” season winner Scotty McCreery, runner-up Lauren Alaina and Toscano. All three can currently be seen on the “American Idol” tour.

Who is your favorite?

