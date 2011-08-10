Watch: ‘American Idol’ Pia Toscano’s video for ‘This Time’

Pia Toscano has places to go and a past to escape in the video for “This Time,” so she hits the road in a Mustang convertible and a time machine since she”s able to transport herself instantly from a bucolic field to a beach to a city street in no time flat. And change outfits.

The mid-tempo ballad showcases the “American Idol” season 10 contestant”s strong vocals, but is such a non-starter that we”d almost suggest you watch the video with the mute button on and just imagine the sound of the waves crashing.

The track is the first tune from Toscano”s forthcoming Interscope album. She”s working with a number of producers including Brian Kennedy and Rodney Jerkins.

So over the past 72 hours, we”ve gotten fresh videos from “American Idol” season winner Scotty McCreery, runner-up Lauren Alaina and Toscano. All three can currently be seen on the “American Idol” tour.

Who is your favorite?