Watch Amy Schumer, Bill Hader and Judd Apatow Become the Real Housewives of NY

You would think it would be impossible to improve on the perfection of “Real Housewives” but last night we saw it happen. When the “Trainwreck” trio of Amy Schumer, Bill Hader and Judd Apatow dropped in Bravo's after-show chatfest “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen persuaded them to step into some very large pumps and re-enact a classic scene from this season's RHONY.

With Schumer taking on the role of Sonja Morgan, Hader as Bethenny Frankel and director Apatow playing the Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, the three took one of the series' great fights to new heights. We demand an entire season with the Trainwreckers taking over the roles.

See for yourself below the Apatow company's interpretation of this moment of classic golden age of television drama.