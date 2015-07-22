Watch Amy Schumer, Bill Hader and Judd Apatow Become the Real Housewives of NY

#Judd Apatow #Trainwreck #Amy Schumer #Bill Hader
07.22.15 3 years ago

You would think it would be impossible to improve on the perfection of “Real Housewives” but last night we saw it happen.  When the “Trainwreck” trio of Amy Schumer, Bill Hader and Judd Apatow dropped in Bravo's after-show chatfest “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen persuaded them to step into some very large pumps and re-enact a classic scene from this season's RHONY.

With Schumer taking on the role of Sonja Morgan, Hader as Bethenny Frankel and director Apatow playing the Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, the three took one of the series' great fights to new heights.  We demand an entire season with the Trainwreckers taking over the roles. 

See for yourself below the Apatow company's interpretation of this moment of classic golden age of television drama.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judd Apatow#Trainwreck#Amy Schumer#Bill Hader
TAGSAMY SCHUMERANDY COHENBILL HADERJUDD APATOWREAL HOUSEWIVESReal Housewives of New YorkTRAINWRECK

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP