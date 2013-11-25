Watch: ‘Anchorman’ Ron Burgundy just doesn’t get ‘Doctor Who’

11.25.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

For all the many Whovians who have spent the weekend dissecting “The Day of the Doctor,” here’s a clip to lighten up matters. Will Ferrell, as his Ron Burgundy “Anchorman” character, tries to sort out why no one has will tell him the Doctor’s name, a play on the old “Who’s on First” Abbot and Costello bit.

While “Doctor Who” fans might not see the humor in it, Ferrell and company are surely hoping devotees of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”  might. “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” premieres in the U.S. on December 20. 

