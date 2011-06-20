Watch: Andrew Bird plays new song ‘Give It Away’ live (HQ)

Dream-machine Andrew Bird played right around the corner from me in Brooklyn this past weekend, and the Chicagoan kindly brought some new material with him.

“Give It Away” features the songsmith’s typical violin loops and repetitions, with three distinct sections of the track. No whistling, however. He also gives the crowd a chuckle somewhere close to the 3:40 mark, because he’s obviously trying to obliterate my heart. Video comes courtesy of Celebrate Brooklyn. Celebrate!

No word yet what will come of “Away,” if it will be included on the follow-up album to 2009’s “Noble Beast.” Management is mum so far on when to expect a new release, actually, but the singer-songwriter will be on tour on and off now through the end of October. Tour dates below.

What do you think of the track?

Here are Andrew Bird’s tour dates:

06/24 â€“ Bondville, VT @ Wanderlust Vermont

08/05 â€“ Regina, CA @ Regina Folk Festival

08/07 â€“ Edmonton, CA @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/09 â€“ Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities

08/10 â€“ Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

10/12 â€“ Rochester, NY @ Harro East Ballroom

10/13 â€“ Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Hall

10/14 â€“ Concord, NH @ Chubb Theatre @ Capital Center for the Arts

10/15 â€“ Skowhegan, ME @ Skowhegan Opera House

10/17 â€“ Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

10/18 â€“ Binghamton, NY @ Osterhout Concert Theater @ Anderson Center for the Performing Arts

10/20 â€“ Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

10/21 â€“ Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

10/22 â€“ Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House