Watch Angelina Jolie, Steve Martin and Angela Lansbury accept their Oscars

Kris gave a great recap of the Governors’ Awards over the weekend, but as mentioned in this morning’s roundup, there are still plenty of people who would rather see the presentations for themselves instead of reading about them. The debate over the pros and cons of separating honorary Oscars from the actual Academy Awards ceremony will resurface annually until (if ever) the Academy reintegrates them. If it was a little more vocal this year, it’s because it’s not often that a superstar still at her professional peak — that’d be Angelina Jolie, the youngest ever recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award — is among the honorees, together with two household-name veterans.
The compromise, for now, is YouTube — the Academy has uploaded the presentations in their entirety, and while it’s not quite the same as watching it in the fever of Oscar night, at least we can share in what was clearly a touching occasion. I’ve embedded Jolie’s, Martin’s and Lansbury’s speeches below, but if you want to see more — including the introductory tributes from the likes of Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson and Gena Rowlands, along with the evening’s fourth award to the great (and absent) costume designer Piero Tosi,it’s all at the Academy’s YouTube channel.
The question now is how the Academy acknowledges the event on Oscar night. Wouldn’t it be nice, after a brief recap reel, to have Jolie, Lansbury and Martin come out on stage together to jointly present Best Picture? Anyone?
It is unfortunate that the most prestigious film awards organization in the world is the only group that has removed the honorary awards from the main event. After all the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the BAFTA Awards are not rushing to remove their lifetime achievement awards from the main TV event.
It would have been wonderful to see those speeches and tributes on the Oscar night, but the days when the Academy used to honor up to 7 people with Honorary Oscars during the main event are all but vanished, and I’m afraid for ever.
The Governors Awards provide an opportunity to honor up to four people per year instead of just one on none. What I don’t understand is why the Academy is so keen to keep it off the air.
No one is saying that they should air it live on Saturday night on ABC, but I’m sure that cable channels like TCM or TNT would gladly translate the event just like they do in case of AFI Awards.
Inviting Angelina Jolie, Steve Martin and Angela Lansbury to present Best Picture is a BRILLIANT idea! I’m only afraid that Angela Lansbury won’t be able to attend the Oscar ceremony as she is scheduled to reprise her Tony Awards winning role of Madame Arcati in the West End production of Blithe Spirit in February.
I’m going to play Devil’s Advocate here and say that there’s an advantage to having these awards presented outside the telecast, and that’s the fact that it frees these people to make these speeches as long as they need to be. If they were in the telecast, I’m sure the producers would be rushing these people out of the stage, and it’s very tacky to do that (they do that to people whose speeches are less than a minute long, imagine this). By doing it in a private ceremony, in front of their friends and the people who matter, they can make their speeches longer and more personal. It’s more for them than it is for the rest of the world. They’re still getting these awards, it still means what it means and they don’t have the added pressure of being in the middle of a show that a network expects ratings out of.
Cut the ridiculous musical numbers. Cut the short categories. Much respect to them. They deserve “awards”. But they dont have anything to do directly with the other 20 or so categories in play. That will shorten the telecast further.
As for the Governors Awards. Yes it would be great to have the winners shown on the Big Night. But in todays day and age, everyone can just click a link on the internet and watch their wonderful 5 minute speeches whenever they want and how many times they want (not truncated for the telecast). I like the forum they were given this year. Theyve received/been honored with even MORE attention and respect this way.