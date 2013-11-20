Watch ‘Aningaaq,’ the ‘Gravity’ short film companion piece

Last month we broke the news that Warner Bros. will be submitting the short film “Aningaaq,” a companion piece to Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” directed by Jonás Cuarón, for Oscar consideration in the Best Live Action Short race. We also talked to the father and son about what the thought process was behind the piece. Today, well ahead of the film’s DVD/Blu-ray release, it looks like you can have a look at the short yourself.
“We were adamant that we wanted to stay in the point of view of Ryan [in the ‘Gravity’], never cut back to Earth or Houston, nothing,” Jonás told us. “We said, ‘We have to stick to the plan, but wouldn’t it be cool to do a short about Aningaaq, [the inuit Sandra Bullock’s character contacts via radio during a pivotal scene in the film]?'”
The short has made its way online so you won’t have to wait a couple of months to see it for yourself, so have a look below and tell us what you think.
“Gravity” is still playing at a theater near you and it’s still making tons of money.
I figured Stone’s audio wouldn’t be this clear in the short. It could’ve been statickier and crunchier. It’s a curious contrast in themes here, although as it is, I feel Stone’s the protagonist here as well, moreso than Aningaaq.
Although this is a very nice companion piece for the film, I kinda hate that it could potentially be a part of the shorts competition. It’s just that a companion piece. Very well done. But for a huge freakin’ movie. Most short films are beginning directors gathering up a small amount of money to shoot a short film for a longer story they have planned, or as a calling card for future feature length films … not a bonus from Warner Brothers on one of the largest financed films of the year.