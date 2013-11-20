Watch ‘Aningaaq,’ the ‘Gravity’ short film companion piece

Last month we broke the news that Warner Bros. will be submitting the short film “Aningaaq,” a companion piece to Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” directed by Jonás Cuarón, for Oscar consideration in the Best Live Action Short race. We also talked to the father and son about what the thought process was behind the piece. Today, well ahead of the film’s DVD/Blu-ray release, it looks like you can have a look at the short yourself.

“We were adamant that we wanted to stay in the point of view of Ryan [in the ‘Gravity’], never cut back to Earth or Houston, nothing,” Jonás told us. “We said, ‘We have to stick to the plan, but wouldn’t it be cool to do a short about Aningaaq, [the inuit Sandra Bullock’s character contacts via radio during a pivotal scene in the film]?'”

The short has made its way online so you won’t have to wait a couple of months to see it for yourself, so have a look below and tell us what you think.

“Gravity” is still playing at a theater near you and it’s still making tons of money.