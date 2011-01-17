Watch: Another new ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer from HBO

HBO has continued its aggressive promotion of the new drama “Game of Thrones” with a creepy new character-driven trailer.

Using no newly revealed footage, but juxtaposing series dialogue with evocative and highly stylized close-ups of stars including Sean Bean, Mark Addy and Peter Dinklage, the new spot showcases the power struggle at the heart of the George R. R. Martin novel.

“Game of Thrones” premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 17.

And here’s the new trailer: