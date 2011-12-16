A-

Watch: Arcade Fire offers two videos to go with ‘Sprawl II’

12.16.11 7 years ago

While they may not be quite the endless hitmakers as Katy Perry, Canadian indie heroes Arcade Fire have pulled a number of singles from their acclaimed 2010 effort “The Suburbs.” The latest tune from that album to get the video treatment is the epic “The Sprawl II,” and it even comes with instructions.

On a quiet suburban street, AF member Regine Chassagne straps on some headphones and enters a subtly strange alternate world of bobblehead people and backwards time. The clip gets progressively trippier as Chassagne changes into more comfortable clothes and cuts loose on a football field. The video was directed by Vincent Morisset.

But wait, there’s more. In the brief clip below, Arcade Fire introduce an alternate version of the video and ask that you “interact” with it by dancing in your home. Watching the interactive version at this site allows you to control the dancers in the video via your webcam. Cool, right? Go for it. We won’t tell anybody.


Let us know what you think of the video by grading it at the top of the story.

