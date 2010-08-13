Watch: Arcade Fire play on ‘The Daily Show,’ announce more tour dates

Jon Stewart introduced the frontman of last night’s musical act on “The Daily Show” as such: the “kid in high school who protected me from bullies.”

Win Butler of Arcade Fire towered over Stewart as “The Daily Show” host peppered him with softballs. It was revealed that part of the Canadian band’s success is that, “We try to… be… nice… people.”

Well, OK, then. The band played a better-than-nice pair of songs from their newly crowned No. 1 album “The Suburbs,” “Ready to Start” and “Month of May,” the latter being a web exclusive.

Less than 12 hours later, the band has announced a new string of North American tour dates, below. They just headlined Lollapalooza, are playing Toronto tomorrow (Aug. 14) and then head overseas for festival and arena dates. The new stops are for September and October.

9/22/2010 – St. Paul, MN – Roy Wilkins Arena

9/23/2010 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

9/25/2010 – Saskatoon, SK – Credit Union Centre

9/26/2010 – Calgary, AB – Stampede Corral

9/28/2010 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

9/29/2010 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

9/30/2010 – Portland, OR – Memorial Coliseum

10/2/2010 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

10/5/2010 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library

10/7/2010 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

10/8/2010 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

10/10/2010 – Mexico City (MX) – Palacio de los Deportes

10/12/2010 – Monterrey (MX) – Banamex Theater