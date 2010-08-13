Watch: Arcade Fire play on ‘The Daily Show,’ announce more tour dates

Jon Stewart introduced the frontman of last night’s musical act on “The Daily Show” as such: the “kid in high school who protected me from bullies.”
Win Butler of Arcade Fire towered over Stewart as “The Daily Show” host peppered him with softballs. It was revealed that part of the Canadian band’s success is that, “We try to… be… nice… people.”
Well, OK, then. The band played a better-than-nice pair of songs from their newly crowned No. 1 album “The Suburbs,” “Ready to Start” and “Month of May,” the latter being a web exclusive.
Less than 12 hours later, the band has announced a new string of North American tour dates, below. They just headlined Lollapalooza, are playing Toronto tomorrow (Aug. 14) and then head overseas for festival and arena dates. The new stops are for September and October.
9/22/2010 – St. Paul, MN – Roy Wilkins Arena
9/23/2010 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre
9/25/2010 – Saskatoon, SK – Credit Union Centre
9/26/2010 – Calgary, AB – Stampede Corral
9/28/2010 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
9/29/2010 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena
9/30/2010 – Portland, OR – Memorial Coliseum
10/2/2010 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
10/5/2010 – Big Sur, CA – Henry Miller Library
10/7/2010 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
10/8/2010 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
10/10/2010 – Mexico City (MX) – Palacio de los Deportes
10/12/2010 – Monterrey (MX) – Banamex Theater
|The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
|Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c
|Exclusive – Arcade Fire – Month of May
|
|The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
|Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c
|Arcade Fire – Ready to Start
|
Great performance and Win Butler is quite tall, love this band.
They need to add more US southwest tour dates! Will and Win are from Texas! haha
They shall be rolling around the Texas area in the spring via their manager.
Guess I’m calling in sick to work on Tuesday, Sept. 28th for the Vancouver show. I’ll have to drive a few hours for it, MUST GO.
Just watched this. Win Butler is unexpectedly adorable.