What’s that saying, again? “Happy families are all alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way, unless you have access to video editing software”? Love that saying. Totally getting it tattooed on my clavicle.

This mash-up is the latest gem to come courtesy of Slacktory’s “Arrested Development” Week, which is as good a suggestion for a national holiday week as I’ve ever heard. Three cheers for George Michael Corleone, everyone.