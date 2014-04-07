Watch as Westboro Baptist Church picketers get chased down by an angry mob

Did you know that Fred Phelps was a Democrat? I didn't either! But he was. He even received 31 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Kansas in 1992. I know! I knoooow.

In later years, of course, Phelps became known for founding the virulently anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church, frequently inciting members of his congregation to picket at military funerals and fundraisers benefiting disaster victims with signs bearing such delightful sentiments as “God Hates Fags” and “Pray For More Dead Soldiers.” Because…that's what Jesus would have wanted, I guess?

Well, Fred Phelps is dead now, but nevertheless the horrid activities of the church he founded continue unabated – though the parishioners apparently met their match in the town of Moore, Oklahoma on Sunday when they were literally run out of town by an angry mob while picketing at a junior high school. Thankfully no one was hurt, because otherwise we would have had to feel guilty about watching this glorious YouTube footage of the near-scuffle.

