Watch: B.o.B. and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo create some ‘Magic’

Everything B.o.B. touches turns to gold–or at least a hit. He ‘s landed his third 10 hit with “Magic” featuring Weezer”s Rivers Cuomo and it”s a quirky enough pairing that it works perfectly.

In the video, Cuomo mainly shows up to perform with B.o.B. to perform at their house party, though he has a quick cameo later on.

However, there are few shenanigans going on at the party, including the trippy part where B.o.B. comes across himself sleeping, very soundly, as the party rages on. It”s a little creepy, quite frankly. However, we like it better than the video for “Airplanes,” which, nice as it is, is, shouldn’t be nominated for video of the year for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

We”re rather focus on the B.o.B.”s rapping, which is incredibly engaging on “Magic.” In less than a year, he”s really started to create a career that”s highlights different facets of his rapping talents and, through his pairings with Cuomo, Paramore”s Hayley Williams (on “Airplanes”) and Bruno Mars (on”Nothin” On You), shows he”s declaring attempting to pigeonhole him is off-limits from the start.

