Watch: Backstreet Boy Howie D’s first solo video for ‘100’

With the Backstreet Boys out on a very successful tour with New Kids on the Block (dubbed the NKOTBSB tour), BSBoy Howie Dorough is taking advantage of renewed interest to release his first solo album, “Back To Me,” out in November.

The specific release date for the album is still coming, but first single, “100,” is here. We”ve embedded the video below. I was at BIllboard when BSB were at their height and I always found Dorough to be the sweetest and nicest of the Boys. He was smart, kind, and loved his fans, and managed to be pretty grounded given the hysteria swirling around him. So it makes me happy that the single is exactly what I”d expect: a Bruno Mars, “Just the Way You Are”-type tune about loving someone for many reasons. He sounds soulful and romantic.

The music clip, sadly, looks like a poor quality home video with a stripper who has invaded Sweet D”s house prancing around. If he meant for it to be campy, low quality- including the couple who break into dance in the laundrymat as Dorough hangs out by the change machine- then he succeeded. And why isn”t Dorough dancing?

“Back To Me” also includes a collaboration written with fellow BSB Nick Carter.