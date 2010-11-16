Watch: Band of Horses premiere ‘Dilly’ music video… on IMDb?

11.16.10 8 years ago

IMDb premiered its very first music video this morning as Band of Horses’ “Dilly” made its way onto the movie data site.

The clips was shot by video director and cinematographer Philip Andelman, who took a cue from biker films of the ’70s, threw in a little dance, some imaginary-real guns, some spaghetti and rode off into the sunset. “This is the first of our videos to truly capture the essence of what a day in our personal lives is actually like,” said Band of Horses frontman Ben Bridwell in a release. Right.

Andelman has helped helm clips from Beyonce to Silversun Pickups, Jay-Z to Lenny Kravitz. IT’s an interesting gritty and funny contrast to “Dilly,” which features the South Carolina-via-Seattle band’s typical laid-back, Southern-inspired rock. The track is culled form “Infinite Arms,” released earlier this year.

IMDb is running the clip exclusived for the next two days, and is selling “Arms” for a $10 price tag.

Band of Horses also just released an exclusive iTunes digital “45” (whatever), with “Dilly” and a cover of Cee Lo’s “Georgia.”

Click here to watch the video for “Dilly.”

