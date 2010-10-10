Watch: Banksy delivers a dark couch gag to ‘The Simpsons’

We don’t know if there’s a lot of overlap between “Exit Through the Gift Shop” and “The Simpsons,” so Springfield’s First Family may have introduced a lot of viewers to Banksy on Sunday (Oct. 10) night.
A British graffit artist, painter, activist, film director and all-around-provocateur, Banksy storyboarded and directing the couch gag that opened Sunday’s “Simpsons” episode. And the result?
Let’s just say it was darker than your typical “Simpsons” couch gag.
Check it out:
Best. Couch Gag. Ever
That wasn’t even remotely funny, and didn’t deserve to go on for so long.
You may want to fix the typos in this article.
Crispin – Fixed one reference to the “coach” gag. Were there others?
-Daniel
wow this show is still on the air? I thought it started sucking after the 14th or 15th season when they lost all their good writers (john swartzwelder) and tried to be family guy with uber-leftist sensibilities
wow. Thanks Banksy. And cheers to the executive who allowed this to air. Reality is awesome…for some.
When did they change the opening animations? I haven’t watched a new Simpson’s in years.
The couch gag epitomizes why I haven’t liked the Simpsons for many years.
Mulderism – They refreshed the opening credits when the show went HD two years ago…
-Daniel