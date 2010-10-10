Watch: Banksy delivers a dark couch gag to ‘The Simpsons’

10.11.10 8 years ago 8 Comments
We don’t know if there’s a lot of overlap between “Exit Through the Gift Shop” and “The Simpsons,” so Springfield’s First Family may have introduced a lot of viewers to Banksy on Sunday (Oct. 10) night.
A British graffit artist, painter, activist, film director and all-around-provocateur, Banksy storyboarded and directing the couch gag that opened Sunday’s “Simpsons” episode. And the result? 
Let’s just say it was darker than your typical “Simpsons” couch gag.
Check it out: 

