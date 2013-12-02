Watch: Batman takes on ninjas in ‘Arkham Origins – Initiation’ trailer

(CBR) “Batman: Arkham Origins” hit late October, and WB Games is already set to release the first major piece of downloadable content, “Initiation.” The downloadable challenge map add on follows Bruce Wayne during his training to become Batman, honing his combat skills in the Paektu-San Mountains of North Korea as he undergoes a final test to prove his worthiness to Kirigi, his teacher.

In anticipation of the DLC’s December 3 release, WB Games has released a trailer teasing the challenge maps showing the full skill players will hone as Bruce Wayne, who sports a Ben Affleck-like beard and hairstyle. Check out Bruce’s skills in the trailer below.

“Batman: Arkham Origins – Initiation” releases on December 3.