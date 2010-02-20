Watch: BBC America teases Matt Smith’s ‘Doctor Who’

#Doctor Who
02.20.10 8 years ago
Yes, we know you miss David Tennant already.
Yes, we know you fear that no Doctor Who will ever again compare to his Doctor Who.
But Doctor Whos have been coming and going for decades, many even improving on their beloved predecessors, so what do you say we give Matt Smith a shot?
The new, youthful Doctor Who makes his debut on BBC America this spring and the cable network is teasing “Doctor Who” fans with, appropriately, a teaser that reveals very little, other than Smith and new companion Amy (Karen Gillan). Oh and there’s a Dalek. 
What more do you want?
Check out the “Doctor Who” teaser:

