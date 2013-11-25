Watch: BBC unwraps ‘Doctor Who Christmas Special’, Sherlock teasers

(CBR) Now that the Doctor survived his 50th-anniversary special, there”s another big event to look forward to: the Christmas special. During the celebration of all things “Doctor Who”, the BBC unveiled a quick teaser for the episode that will see Matt Smith exit the role and Peter Capaldi take over. The episode airs Dec. 25.

Meanwhile, the BBC took the opportunity to show off 30 seconds of another returning series, “Sherlock”. When last we left the quirky detective, he had taken the blame for Moriarity”s crimes and faked his death. How will he reveal himself to his pal John Watson? Will he clear his name? “Sherlock” returns to solve these mysteries and more when it hits PBS on Jan. 19.