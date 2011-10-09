Watch: Ben Stiller brings back ‘Zoolander’ and SNL takes on ‘Moneyball’

Ben Stiller was the guest host for this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” and he was there primarily to plug his new comedy “Tower Heist.”  Happily for longtime Stiller fans though, he pulled out a rare appearance by the one and only male supermodel Derek Zoolander.  The fashion icon who made his Blue Steel pose the envy of the entire industry appeared alongside New York Chamber of Commerce rep Stefon (the ever-fabulous Bill Hader) to plug his new Halloween charity event which will take place in New York hottest neighborhood, SoHoNoHoebo (south of West Houston, below lower Hoboken).  And – brace yourselves – Zoolander revealed his latest look…”cold coffee.”  HitFix is not responsible for any fainting or heart palpitations which may occur after watching this modeling demonstration.

Stiller also appeared in a very clever knock off of “Moneyball” entitled “Tinyballs.”  Big props to Taran Killam’s Brad Pitt impression which HitFix’s reviewer Ryan McGee noted is “spot on.”  What are tiny-balls? Find out in the trailer spoof below.

What did you think of this week’s “Saturday Night Live”?  Are you ready for the long awaited “Zoolander 2”?

