Watch: Betty White teases her ‘Community’ appearance with a ‘Glee’ joke

#Community
08.25.10 8 years ago
Fans of “Community” know that Betty White will be guest starring on the comedy’s Thursday, Sept. 23 second season premiere. One person who doesn’t know? Betty White.
That’s the gimmick of the first promo clip touting the recent Emmy winner’s upcoming “Community” cameo.
White will play a veteran anthropology professor at Greendale in the season’s first half-hour, setting off an ongoing storyline that will eventually lead to more appearances by John Oliver’s Professor Ian Duncan. And might White return when her schedule allows? 
And check out this new Betty White “Community” promo:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSbetty whiteCommunityGlee

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP