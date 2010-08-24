Watch: Betty White teases her ‘Community’ appearance with a ‘Glee’ joke

Fans of “Community” know that Betty White will be guest starring on the comedy’s Thursday, Sept. 23 second season premiere. One person who doesn’t know? Betty White.

That’s the gimmick of the first promo clip touting the recent Emmy winner’s upcoming “Community” cameo.

White will play a veteran anthropology professor at Greendale in the season’s first half-hour, setting off an ongoing storyline that will eventually lead to more appearances by John Oliver’s Professor Ian Duncan. And might White return when her schedule allows?

And check out this new Betty White “Community” promo: