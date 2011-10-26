Watch: Beyonce gets sexy at the trailer park in ‘Party’ video

If there’s anyone who knows trailer parks, it’s Beyonce, which helps explain why the superstar chose to set the music video for her latest single, a remix of the track “Party” featuring J. Cole, in and around a mobile home. Of course, women who aren’t married to Jay-Z tend to look a little less fabulous while getting down in the ghetto, but no matter – the point is, trailer parks can be fun (especially if you don’t have to actually, you know, live in one), and Beyonce has certainly proven that with this latest clip from “4”.

See! Beautiful women drinking from garden hoses. Watch! As Beyonce blows bubbles while sitting on a beat-up old couch from the ’70s. Observe! More beautiful people dancing around an above-ground swimming pool. Gaze! Upon Beyonce’s super-sexy body as she reclines on a cheap plastic lounge chair and sucks on a lollipop. Look! As J. Cole raps about Abu Dhabi while strutting around in front of a bargain roadside motel.

Other highlights: a girl-on-girl pillowfighting orgy, Beyonce mowing the lawn in a garish yellow fur coat and bunny ears, cameos by Solange Knowles and Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce stirring something in a pan.

The flashy video, which the R&B songstress directed herself, was shot in a real mobile home park in South Brunswick Township, New Jersey. You can watch it below:

The video premiered on BET’s 106 & Park.

I think it’s a fun 3 1/2 minutes. How do you feel about the video?