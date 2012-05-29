Watch: Beyonce performs at the Revel… She had a baby?

#Beyonce
05.29.12 6 years ago

Beyonce wrapped up her four-night stand at Revel’s Ovation Hall in Atlantic City last night. They were her first shows since becoming a mom and, by all accounts, she put on an incredible show. We”re not sure why anyone would have doubted that she would. Yes, she  had a baby and while we”re not discounting the miracle that is Blue Ivy, we”ve never known a baby to get into its mama”s brains and steal her ability to perform.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Dan DeLuca, who covered the second of Beyonce’s four performances (the one attended by Michelle Obama and her daughters), called the show, “relentlessly entertaining, highly energetic and expertly staged.”  The New York Times’ Ben Ratliff said, “With her all-female band and 10 dancers, she preformed with serious stamina and rigor.” 

[More after the jump…]

What does seem to be laudable is how quickly Beyonce is back at her fighting trim self, as the seat belt she wears in the below clip of “Single Ladies” attests.  A clip of show opener “Crazy in Love”is also below.

No word on when she”ll go back on the road for real: probably not until after her next album, but it”s good to see her back in action, isn”t it?

