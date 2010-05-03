Watch: Beyonce teases ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ video with Daisy Dukes

It’s been about a year-and-a-half since Beyonce released “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” but that clearly doesn’t mean that she and her label are about to give up promoting it yet.

“Why Don’t You Love Me” will be the ninth single culled from the November 2008 set, and the music video is due “very soon” according to the pop singer’s website.

There’s a teaser clip in rotation as of yesterday, featuring Bey in Daisy Dukes, fishnets, a bandana and retro haircut, sunglasses and some bra-less plaid. (Yup, that’s what I wear whenever I do some work on the car on a warm Saturday.) Behind the home-video stylings is some rinky-dink ’50s promo jingle-like musics, which sounds absolutley nothing like the ’70s-inspired Soul Train tunage on “Why Don’t You Love Me.” But, hey, it’s still a drastic change from Honey-B’s “Telephone” video Bettie Page get-up with Gaga.

Then there’s the factÂ that the sweet li’l firecracker is having the darnest time fixing that ol’ car. Just where is Rosie the Riveter around when you need her (we can do it!).

So that leaves the question, posed purposefully ambiguous: Just where and when is Beyonce taking us?

Still, this was a slammin’ song from her set, one of her strongest vocal performances.

“Sasha Fierce” has been made over into a deluxe reissue and a live concert DVD. Beyonce has said that she’s taking time off from music in 2010, but we hardly believer her.

Compare the teaser to the song itself, both below. Do you think it’ll be a good fit?

“Why Don’t You Love Me” – Sneak Peek from Beyonce on Vimeo.

Â