Watch: Beyonce wants to know ‘Why Don’t You Love Me’ in new video

Oh Beyonce, it doesn”t matter how great you look in pin-up outfits (and you look unbelievable), being needy is never attractive.

In the video for “Why Don”t You Love Me,” which as my colleague Katie Hasty pointed out yesterday, is the ninth single from “I Am… Sasha Fierce,” she runs through an amazing array of outfits from the ’60s, each more fetching than the next. We don”t know a lot of women-okay, any-who try to fix their car or do their housework in stilettos and thigh highs, but most women don”t look like Beyonce. However, as she asks repeatedly “Why Don”t You Love Me” like a banshee, it becomes a bit of grand theater-just as it”s meant to be. She’s rocking a whole Joan Crawford look in several of the outfits, when she’s not recalling a saucy Betty Page.

The whole video is adorable in its ’50s-’60s sitcom way, especially the opening where Beyonce”s trying to fix her car, a la “i Love Lucy” and holds a wrench as if she”s never had one in her hands before. The clip is a dream for costume and wig freaks and B carries off every single look and still manages to not look trashy. She”s definitely loosened up from hanging out with Lady GaGa, but has managed to completely keep her dignity. Stay classy, B!

“Why Don’t You Love Me” – Beyoncé from Beyoncé on Vimeo.