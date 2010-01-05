Watch: Big Boi’s video for ‘Shine Blockas’

Oh sure, you can watch the video for Big Boi”s “Shine Blockas,” which raced with the far superior Jay-Z clip for “On to the Next One,” to be the first video of 2010, but the only reason to is if you”re missing Gucci Mane since his unfortunate incarceration or just to hear the song, which is infinitely more interesting than the video. You”ll also learn that a Big Boi is Falcons fan, no surprise there given his Atlanta roots.

After an amusing intro filmed at a Wal-Mart (where he”s looking for footies), the clip, basically turns into a collage of Outkast”s Big Boi in various street scenes with lots of graffiti behind him. Mane, who”s incarcerated and clearly couldn”t get a day pass for the video shoot, is represented by still photos somewhat randomly inserted. The clip randomly goes between black & white and color. If there”s an artistic statement there, it”s lost on us.

But let”s talk about the song. It”s a beguiling blend of old school (courtesy of the sample from Harold Melvin & the Bluenotes” “I Miss You”), nice, insinuating southern funk, and Mane”s smoothly delivered choruses. The track is from “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” which still doesn”t have a release date. Maybe LaFace is waiting for a title that makes sense.