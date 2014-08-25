Watch Billy Crystal’s moving tribute to Robin Williams at the Emmys

As promised, Billy Crystal paid tribute to late friend and collaborator Robin Williams at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Watch the lovely and moving eulogy below.
Chris Eggertsen 08.25.14 4 years ago
