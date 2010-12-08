Watch: Bjork pays tribute to Alexander McQueen with new song

12.09.10

The world may have lost world class designer Lee Alexander McQueen earlier this year, but, in tribute, it gains a new tune from Bjork.

The Icelandic songwriter contributed a track to very-short film “To Lee, With Love, Nick,” which made its debut in London on Monday at the British Fashion Council Awards. The Nick Knight-directed clip features the fashions of the late, great visionary and Knight’s photography.

“But there’s so much hope out there/I’ve been trying so hard/to complete all the possibles/to create a flow,” Bjork sings over discordant horns prone to wander, as moth wings and the burrrring of metal on metal intensify the exercise. She breathes when the composition breathes, ferociously. Dresses and bodies capture violent lights as abstract shapes twist in shadows.It’s like a really good-looking bad headache.

Bjork — a fighter for fashion herself — collaborated frequently with Knight and McQueen. She sang “Gloomy Monday” at the latter’s memorial in September.

What do you think of the clip?

TAGSAlexander McQueenBjörkNick Knightto lee with love nick

