Watch: Black Canary is uncaged in latest ‘Arrow’ promo

(CBR) Earlier this week, The CW released a pair of new photos showcasing Starling City’s latest masked vigilante, and now the network has premiered the first video from next week’s Black Canary-starring episode of “Arrow.”

Caity Lutz takes on the role of the latest costumed hero to make the jump from DC Comics to the small screen, joining star Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen in his battle against underworld bad guys.

“Black Canary’s costume is very much in line with the Arrow’s and the Huntress’ costumes from last year in terms of it feeling grounded and of our world,” Executive Producer Marc Guggenheim told CBR in a recent interview “When you talk about bringing Black Canary on or Barry Allen, it gives the impression that we’re going more superhero than we were last year, but I don’t necessarily think that’s the case.”

Black Canary makes her debut in “Broken Dolls,” airing Wednesday, October 23 at 8/7c.