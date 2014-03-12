Watch: Black Widow takes center stage in ‘The Winter Soldier’ featurette

(CBR) The race to have the first female-starring superhero movie looks to be more of a marathon than a sprint, but that doesn”t mean fans can”t see butt-kicking women on the big screen.

As you can see in this Marvel Studios featurette, Scarlet Johansson”s Black Widow has a significant role in Anthony and Joe Russo”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. The clip primarily showcase the dynamic between Captain America and Black Widow, with commentary by actors Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson.

As Johansson explains, Black Widow and Cap have spent a good deal of time together between “The Avengers” and “The Winter Soldier”. However, their differences may come in to play as the film progresses.

Opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Frank Grillo and Emily VanCamp.

