Watch: Blake Shelton cuts a little loose in video for ‘Footloose’

Blake Shelton wants to cut loose, but in the video for his remake for “Footloose,” he leaves the fancy footwork to others. In a fairly truthful, although slightly twanged up, remake of Kenny Loggins” original, Shelton shows up at a drive-in, which, conveniently, is showing “Footloose.” That means he has the likes of Julianne Hough and Kenny Wormald to show off their fancy-schmancy dance moves that looks just as great now as they did 27 years ago.

Shelton basically stands in the bed of a truck and sways a little; that”s about as loose as he gets, but if you”re a fan of Shelton”s, it”s enough.

Loggins, it would appear, is a fan of Shelton”s, but not particularly of the remake. “They paid a lot of attention to the original version, you can tell. I just think they went a little bit crazy with the Pro Tools,” he told the Los Angeles Times at the Oct. 3 premiere.

“Footloose” opens Oct. 14. n addition to Shelton”s “Footloose,” teen queen Victoria Justice and country newcomer Hunter Hayes remake “Almost Paradise” (first recorded by Loverboy”s Mike Reno and Heart”s Ann Wilson), Jana Kramer puts her spin on “Let”s Hear It For the Boy” (Deniece Williams) and Ella Mae Bowen takes on “Holding Out For A Hero” (Bonnie Tyler).

The movie”s soundtrack came out Sept. 27 and bowed at a sad No. 122 this week on the Billboard 200, but we bet it picks up as soon as the movie hits theaters.

