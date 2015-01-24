“SNL” host/musical guest Blake Shelton found a way to shoehorn some extra country music into the 90-minute show: He sang a song for a man's deceased wife. It starts out pretty! Then it gets incredibly macabre. Props to Sasheer Zamata for holding it together.
Watch Blake Shelton Help a Man Dance on His Wife’s Grave
Louis VIrtel 01.25.15 4 years ago
