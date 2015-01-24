Watch Blake Shelton Help a Man Dance on His Wife’s Grave

#SNL
01.25.15 4 years ago

“SNL” host/musical guest Blake Shelton found a way to shoehorn some extra country music into the 90-minute show: He sang a song for a man's deceased wife. It starts out pretty! Then it gets incredibly macabre. Props to Sasheer Zamata for holding it together. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSBLAKE SHELTONSASHEER ZAMATAsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP