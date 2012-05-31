Watch: Bloc Party announce fourth album, ‘Four,’ first in four years

Rock quartet Bloc Party’s fourth album — their first in four years — will be titled “Four” and is set to drop on Aug. 21. Presumably because 4/4 has already come and gone.

This will be the British troupe’s first for new U.S. home Frenchkiss, however, the label that has previously brought you acts like Passion Pit, the Antlers, Les Savy Fav, the Dodos and Local Natives. It was produced by Alex Newport (Death Cab for Cutie, The Mars Volta).

It arrives after a couple years where rumors swirled that the band was on indefinite hiatus, and that singer Kele Okereke might not have signed a new contract to continue on with the band. He and his bandmates have pursued side and solo projects since 2008’s “Intimacy,” which made it to No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Bloc Party have scheduled only a few North American tour dates so far, including Lollapalooza and a three-night run at Terminal 5 in New York (where the album was recorded and mixed), but are expected to add more stops around the album release soon. Below is a trailer for “Four,” which contains some new music.

Here are Bloc Party’s current tour dates:

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ HARD Summer Music Fest

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/08 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan