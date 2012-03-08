Watch: Bob Marley remembered in new ‘Marley’ documentary clip

03.08.12 6 years ago

Bob Marley, one of the most influential musicians of the twentieth century, is ready for his close-up. “Marley” is said to be the ultimate look at the reggae star, and a new film clip gives us a glimpse at the upcoming documentary.

Directed by Kevin MacDonald (“Last King of Scotland,” “State of Play”), the Marley Family-authorized doc combines performance footage, vintage interviews and new commentary from such notables as Jimmy Cliff and Chris Blackwell, and family members including Ziggy Marley and Rita Marley.

In this clip, we hear former Wailers manager Alan “Skill” Cole, general director Neville Garrick and others talk about Marley’s religious devotion, healthy routines and competitive spirit:

“Marley” also promises previously unheard music and never-before-seen footage. It premiered to positive reviews at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

“Marley” opens in theaters and on VOD April 20.

Watch the trailer here:


What do you think of the trailer and clip?

