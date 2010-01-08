Watch: Bradley Cooper and Quentin ‘Rampage’ Jackson flex their muscles in new ‘A-Team’ trailer

A big screen version of “The A-Team” TV show has been in the works for over decades. 20th Century Fox smartly took their time waiting to reboot the franchise, but it may have been worth the wait.
“The A-Team” is finally hitting theaters this summer with “Narc’s” Joe Carnahan on board to direct, Liam Neeson steps in as the cigar smoking Col. John “Hannibal” Smith, Bradley Cooper is the the pretty boy for the ladies – Lt. Templeton “Faceman” Peck, “District 9’s” Sharlto Copley goes American as Capt. “Howling Mad” Murdock and MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson tries to step into the formidable shoes of Mr. T as Sgt. Bosco “B.A.” Baracus.
Fox has released a brand new trailer and you can watch it embedded below or a larger version here.
Does the new “A-Team” make the grade? Check the new preview out and grade it in our poll on this page.
“The A-Team” opens nationwide on June 11.
This looks just like it should, I’m really looking forward to it. No doubt there will be plenty of people saying i doesn’t look realistic, but to be fair the original series never was.It’s all about the entertainment.
This is looking the way it should but what is up with fading to black every other second? My eyes hurt.
This could be really good. The action looks fantastic, the one-liners are actually funny for a change, and the cast looks awesome (big thumbs up for Sharlto Copley’s American accent). This is one film that I can look forward to this year.