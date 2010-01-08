Watch: Bradley Cooper and Quentin ‘Rampage’ Jackson flex their muscles in new ‘A-Team’ trailer

A big screen version of “The A-Team” TV show has been in the works for over decades. 20th Century Fox smartly took their time waiting to reboot the franchise, but it may have been worth the wait.

“The A-Team” is finally hitting theaters this summer with “Narc’s” Joe Carnahan on board to direct, Liam Neeson steps in as the cigar smoking Col. John “Hannibal” Smith, Bradley Cooper is the the pretty boy for the ladies – Lt. Templeton “Faceman” Peck, “District 9’s” Sharlto Copley goes American as Capt. “Howling Mad” Murdock and MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson tries to step into the formidable shoes of Mr. T as Sgt. Bosco “B.A.” Baracus.

Fox has released a brand new trailer and you can watch it embedded below or a larger version here.

Does the new “A-Team” make the grade? Check the new preview out and grade it in our poll on this page.

“The A-Team” opens nationwide on June 11.