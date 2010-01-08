Watch: Bradley Cooper and Quentin ‘Rampage’ Jackson flex their muscles in new ‘A-Team’ trailer

#Bradley Cooper #MMA
01.09.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

A big screen version of “The A-Team” TV show has been in the works for over decades.  20th Century Fox smartly took their time waiting to reboot the franchise, but it may have been worth the wait. 

“The A-Team” is finally hitting theaters this summer with “Narc’s” Joe Carnahan on board to direct, Liam Neeson steps in as the cigar smoking Col. John “Hannibal” Smith, Bradley Cooper is the the pretty boy for the ladies – Lt. Templeton “Faceman” Peck, “District 9’s” Sharlto Copley goes American as Capt. “Howling Mad” Murdock and MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson tries to step into the formidable shoes of Mr. T as Sgt. Bosco “B.A.” Baracus. 

Fox has released a brand new trailer and you can watch it embedded below or a larger version here. 

Does the new “A-Team” make the grade? Check the new preview out and grade it in our poll on this page.

“The A-Team” opens nationwide on June 11.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#MMA
TAGSATeamBRADLEY COOPERjoe carnahanLIAM NEESONMMAMr. T.Narcnew trailerpreviewQuentin JacksonQuentin Rampage JacksonRAMPAGESharlto CopleyTHE HANGOVER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP