Watch: Brand-new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ trailer brings the intensity

“The Amazing Spider-Man” just started looking a little bit cooler.
Though many Marvel fans have been rather lukewarm on the upcoming reboot, the studio clearly put all their effort into this brand-new trailer, which features tons of explosive new footage and an overall air of amped-up intensity that should succeed in raising the excitement level of many who weren’t yet sold on the superhero flick.
In addition to cramming in as many action sequences as they could, the Sony marketing team has also put more emphasis than ever before on Peter Parker’s (Andrew Garfield) main driving force in the new film – in his words, “finding the truth about my parents.”
We also get a much better look at The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), who at one point is seen releasing some green-colored gas from a pair glowing of devices in his hands as he unleashes a “biological attack” on New York City. One telling line in the trailer also indicates a new element to the mystery behind Peter’s transformation, as Ifans is heard asking in voice-over: “Do you think what happened to you, Peter, was an accident?”
And lastly, favorite one-liner: “You’ve found my weakness…it’s small knives!” (you’ll understand after watching.)
Check out the full trailer for yourself below, and let us know what you think by rating it at top left! My grade: A-.
“The Amazing Spider-Man” hits theaters on July 3. It was directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and also stars Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Sally Field.
Try as I might, I just can’t get excited about this.
A problem that a lot of directors have is that they don’t know how to film a coherent action sequence. So they film a lot of quick jarring sequences to give the appearance of frantic action (e.g. Michael Bay, JJ Abrams).
The trailer is filled with lots of quick shots. Is this an example of how the movie was shot or is it just the way the trailer was cut?
this movie was a bad idea
The movie was designed for 3D, & 3D does not work with shaky cam or jarring fast editing as it would make the audience sick. So I’m guessing it’s the way the trailer is edited, just like most action trailers.
That is the best excuse I’ve heard yet for 3D.
Im gonna go against the grain here and admit that ive liked the trailers. Look at the last couple of years run of hiring nontraditional directors for action movies, especially super hero movies. It’s worked extremely well in most cases.
Perhaps the directors who focus on action over story are the ones we should cry foul about.
Story is paramount no doubt. I’m not saying I want wall to wall action. Just something coherent to watch.
Thoughts . . .
1) Keep Your Mask on Kid! O.k., I’m a broken record on this. But give me a break!
2) Lizard: The design looks lame. I like how he moves, which is a plus. Still, it looks like something from V. Not what I would have wanted.
3) Spider-Man — Not an Accident: I hate that. Just leave it as an accidental experimental spider bite gone wrong. Or, don’t re-introduce the character with an origin and an “oh way, just kidding, you didn’t just get your powers through a random scientific accident!” I do not think that was particularly popular when Straczynski did it. I find it even less amusing in the movie, in a reboot, and in something I am generally not excited about as it is.
4) Daddy Issues: This plays better in real-time than just the still screen shots. Still I’d have liked them to do that storyline maybe after they (re)establish the character. Then again, that’s only a problem if this is a reboot and they are throwing away all continuity. Which they are. Nice job on that, Sony!
5) Special Effects: Those look fine. Big whoop. Not good enough to warrant a reboot, but yes, it looks pretty. Just don’t look too close at the web shooters or those shoes.
6) Emma Stone: Emma Stone is great. No sarcasm, she is wonderful and should be a bright spot for this and any future Spider-Man movies she’s in.
7) Wise-Cracking Spidey: O.k., I love that they are having him crack jokes. The problem? Actually watching it, he’s not very funny. Hopefully the writing is a little sharper in the humor than the “small knives” bit.
A lot of fanboys were up in arms about the Raimi films. They didn’t like the organic webshooters and didn’t think Spider-man had any witty banter.
So now they’ve got their wish. But now the origin is going against canon. It would seem the Raimi version was more true to the origin.
I for one loved the Raimi films (SM3 not so much).
Organic vs. Mechanical Webshooters: I don’t really care. I just wish they’d have picked one, stuck to it, and worried about telling a good story.
Origin: Ditto. This origin is non-canon. That is annoying. First, just tell the story in the book, whether that’s Spider-Man or The Odyssey. Second, see above point on making a choice and sticking to it. This is why I hate “reboots.” It is also probably the main reason why I stopped reading comics. You get no real progress since you reboot, retell, and constantly stick in the same rut and never let your characters grow, either in age or in maturity. Still, you have a change in origin to a non-canonical (which I guess who cares in the grand scheme of things), but it just sort of says “the origin/story you thought you knew? Sorry, here’s the REAL story. Until we reboot (maybe) in another few movies.” If they did that with novels, nobody would read them.
Spider-Man’s wit and sarcasm . . . In theory, I like that they are throwing more of that in the series. My complaint is that the one example they showed just fell flat for me. I think it was the delivery. Hopefully overall it works great. The zinger in the trailer? It flopped for me. Sorry.
