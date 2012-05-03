Watch: Brand-new ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ trailer brings the intensity

“The Amazing Spider-Man” just started looking a little bit cooler.

Though many Marvel fans have been rather lukewarm on the upcoming reboot, the studio clearly put all their effort into this brand-new trailer, which features tons of explosive new footage and an overall air of amped-up intensity that should succeed in raising the excitement level of many who weren’t yet sold on the superhero flick.

In addition to cramming in as many action sequences as they could, the Sony marketing team has also put more emphasis than ever before on Peter Parker’s (Andrew Garfield) main driving force in the new film – in his words, “finding the truth about my parents.”

We also get a much better look at The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), who at one point is seen releasing some green-colored gas from a pair glowing of devices in his hands as he unleashes a “biological attack” on New York City. One telling line in the trailer also indicates a new element to the mystery behind Peter’s transformation, as Ifans is heard asking in voice-over: “Do you think what happened to you, Peter, was an accident?”

And lastly, favorite one-liner: “You’ve found my weakness…it’s small knives!” (you’ll understand after watching.)

Check out the full trailer for yourself below, and let us know what you think by rating it at top left! My grade: A-.



“The Amazing Spider-Man” hits theaters on July 3. It was directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and also stars Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Sally Field.