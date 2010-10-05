Watch: Brandon Flowers’ new video for ‘Only the Young’

We”re not so crazy about the song, but we love Brandon Flowers” new video for “Only the Young” from his solo album, “Flamingo.”
The clip features The Killers” Flowers in a tuxedo as he gets transported from scene to scene. At one moment, he”s in a ring of fire, next he seems to have stepped into a ghostly Cirque du Soleil production. He often looks very afraid, rightfully so. (Ah, we see at the production credits at the end that the Sophie Mueller-directed video was filmed at Le Reve at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Very fitting for this Vegas-based boy.)
Other times, he”s in the middle of a kaleidoscope or about to be transported off into a parallel universe where lead singers of successful bands determined to also have solo careers get whisked away to live happily with each other and play Mick Jagger”s ” Wandering Spirit” over and over.
It’s a gorgeous, sumptuous clip that feels dreamy in all the right ways.
FYI, it’s not a Cirque du Soleil production. It’s a show called “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas… ;-)
Right you are, Nicholas–as I noted in my parenthetical in the second paragraph. I wrote the review as I was watching it… therefore the Cirque du Soleil reference and then the note that its Le Reve, which was produced by a Cirque alum.