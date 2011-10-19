Watch: ‘Breaking Dawn’ stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart talk weddings, babies

Summit Entertainment

Sure, Edward and Bella are ready for the Big Wedding Day, but are the stars of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart took time off from shooting the penultimate “Twilight” film to talk about the film’s plot and themes with Access Hollywood in the video seen here.

The stars discuss Edward and Bella’s emotions going into the film’s much-anticipated nuptial storyline, where three films’ worth of intense seduction and star-cross’d romance culminate in a picturesque Pacific Northwest wedding and a steamy Brazilian honeymoon. And it’s about time. As Pattinson explains, “Edward’s proposed to her about fifty times by now…”

The pair also talk about Bella’s quick, frightening pregnancy.

As RPatz explains Edward’s feelings about the baby, “It’s very difficult to grow to love something that you have no idea what it is.” That sounds like Bella in the first film, and that turned out OK, right? Right?

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1” opens nationwide November 18, with “Part 2” coming out next November.