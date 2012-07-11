Watch: Britney Spears kills with kindness in new ‘X Factor’ commercial

Britney Spears is taking no prisoners. After initial reports leaked out of Spears offering meager critiques or walking off stage or just seeming overwhelmed by her role as a judge on “The X Factor,” Fox has responded with a sizzle reel that shows Ms. Spears large and in charge. Let the positive spin on Brit-Brit”s amazing judging abilities begin!

To be sure, the video is only 15 seconds, but the clip, which initially aired during July 10″s All Star baseball game, shows, Spears has no problem voicing her opinions. As the voice over asks, “Has America”s sweetheart been hanging out with Simon Cowell too much?”

She patronizingly tells one contestant, “You can”t destroy that song, sweetie.” Since we”re not seeing it in context, we have no idea if she”s actually criticizing the singer or reassuring, but the other comments definitely seem to be complaints and there”s really only one way to take “You definitely don”t have that X Factor,” isn”t there?

We don”t know if there”s a similar reel coming for fellow new judge Demi Lovato, as well as returning judges Cowell and L.A. Reid, but we do know that Spears seems fierce in the promo, even if it is only for 15 seconds.

“The X Factor” debuts Sept. 12 on Fox.