Watch: Britney Spears talks about her upcoming TV concert special

09.30.11 7 years ago

It takes a lot to put together a Britney Spears” tour, y”all. You can get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes with this snippet from her forthcoming concert special, “Britney Spears Live: The Femme Fatale Tour,” which airs on Epix Nov. 12. 

Her show designers talk about using Spears” acting skills as part of the backdrop to developing the little vignettes featured in each song.

[More after the jump…]

Putting a tour together is like “having seven babies at the same time,” chimes in her manager Larry Rudolf. So it”s roughly half as hard as being Nadya Suleman.

Then “Jersey Shore”s” Pauly D, who is DJ”ing on select tour dates,  talks about the Arab Spring and what it”s meant to him personally to see democracy  spread across the region. Yeah, right.

Check out Spears” walking/dancing roboticly during rehearsals, listen to her crew, and mark your calendar. The special was taped at her Toronto concert earlier this year.
 

