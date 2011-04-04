Watch: Britney Spears teases sweaty ‘Till The World Ends’ video

No one other than Lady Gaga can work the web like Britney Spears. Tonight she used twitter and YouTube to tease :30 of the new music video for her hit single “Til The World Ends” which debuts on Wednesday.

The second single released from Spears expected no. 1 album “Femme Fatale,” “World” peaked at no. 9 on the Billboard 100 singles chart before falling to 23 last week. Whether the new video will help the track back into the top 10 or increased radio play remains to be seen.

The video was directed by Ray Kay who is best known for his promos for Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face,” Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” Adam Lambert’s “For Your Entertainment” and (a particular favorite of this writer) Cheryl Cole’s “Fight For This Love” (and never met a lens flare he didn’t love).

MTV was on set with Spears when shot the video and it wasn’t as sexy to film as it comes across on screen. You can see more ofher interview with the always probing Sway here. In the meantime, check out the tease for “Till The World Ends” below.