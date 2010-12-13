Watch: Broken Social Scene’s chocolate-covered ‘Texico B*tches’ video

12.13.10 8 years ago

Make love, not war. That seems to be the theme of Broken Social Scene’s “Texico Bitches,” culled from the Canadian rockers’ 2010 record “Forgiveness Rock Record.”

The music video takes us to a field, with a wrestling match-duel, and a promise winner takes all. The face-painted athletic, erm, supporters from both sides are out for blood. Instead of blood, chocolate sauce (which, at first, appears to be motor oil) is poured on the combatants.

The two men face each other, feel grisly-mighty, pull off their shirts and lock into a wrestling hold. Chocolate rain, emotions run high. Yeah, we didn’t AT ALL see this turning homoerotic…

It’s weird, and it’s funny. We’re sure there’s some other message there from director Thibaut Duverneix, but I’m busy dreaming of falling asleep with a lover in syrup.

Meanwhile, BSS have slated new tour dates for 2011, with at least one great big stop at New York’s sound hole Terminal 5.

1/16/11 London, ON @ The Music Hall
1/18/11 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
1/29/11 Edmonton, AB @ Freezing Man Festival
2/10/11 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
2/11/11 Tampa, FL @ Ritz
2/12/11 Ft. Lauderdale @ Revolution Hall
2/13/11 Orlando, FL @ Firestone Live
2/15/11 New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina”s
2/17/11 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
2/18/11 Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa
2/19/11 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
2/20/11 Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom

