Watch: Bruce Springsteen’s free concert from ‘The Promise’

As any Bruce Springsteen fan knows (and any regular Hitfix readers know I”m a Springsteen fanatic), there is nothing like a Springsteen concert. But since there are none of those on the docket right now, the Boss has given us the next best thing. And better yet, it”s for free.

Springsteen and the E Street Band took to the Asbury Park”s Carousel House last week for a mini-concert featuring four songs from “The Promise.” Filmed in front of 60 fans, the show was beautifully directed and edited by Thom Zimny and mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

Springsteen, who looks criminally buff for 61, performs “Racing in the Street (“78),” “Gotta Get That Feeling,” “Ain”t Good Enough For You,” “The Promise” and then, because ’tis the season, he throws in a cover of Elvis”s “Blue Christmas.” The clips are airing on Vevo.com.

Watch while you can: the clips air until Jan. 1 and then they”re gone (we”re sure they will come back in some form for purchase).