Watch: Bruce Willis and crew are Retired and Extremely Dangerous (RED)

Based on the DC Comics graphic novel, RED will be hitting screens this week and from the looks of these clips, the movie is action packed and funny too. Not having seen the film, we rely on the brief synopsis from the publicist:

“Frank (Bruce Willis), Joe (Morgan Freeman), Marvin (John Malkovich) and Victoria (Helen Mirren) used to be the CIAs top agents but the secrets they know just made them the Agencys top targets. Now framed for assassination, they must use all of their collective cunning, experience and teamwork to stay one step ahead of their deadly pursuers and stay alive.”

Witness below nine clips from the film. One might say that that releasing too many clips may risk showing too much of film, and possibly scaring off an audience. However we feel that these merely whet the appetite to see the whole thing in the theater. Enjoy.

Secret Service

Helen Mirren and John Malkovich kick ass and take names as the face off against the secret service.

Dunning

Richard Dreyfuss appears as Dunning, perhaps he holds the key as to why an order has gone out for their assassination?

Stitched

Helen Mirren shows her motherly side as she stitches up Bruce WIllis’ wounds as they chit chat about retiring from the CIA. Needless to say, miss Mirren is not all roses and potpourri, she’s been taking some jobs on the side.

Girl Time

Helen Mirren and Mary-Louise Parker have a little girl time, out in nature, with nothing but the birds and the trees and high powered sniper rifle to keep them company.

Shipyard

Bruce WIllis and John Malkovich try to get away from some baddies with some awesome firepower.

New Orleans shootout

Mary-Louise Parker and Bruce Willis run into some trouble in New Orleans

Retired Extremely Dangerous

We’re always happy to see Ernest Borgnine, here he plays Henry, The Records Keeper, who explains to Karl Urban what the title of the movie means.

Wet work

Helen Mirren explains her old job to Mary-Louise Parker

Why are you trying to Kill me?

John Malkovich doesn’t always work with comedy, but here he’s doing a pretty good Christopher Lloyd, don’t you think?

Believe it or not there are two more clips from “RED” in our video section

“RED” opens Friday, October 15th in theaters everywhere