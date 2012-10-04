Watch: Bruce Willis and son crack wise in the teaser for ‘A Good Day To Die Hard’

Big badda boom.
At this point, the only way to approach the ongoing adventures of John McClane is with a wink, because the very notion of the first film has been undermined by the entirely understandable urge by the studio to turn the character into an ongoing franchise. What made the first “Die Hard” so great is the exact thing that makes the sequels less interesting. John McClane was just a normal cop. That was made very clear in the film, and that’s why it was so great to watch this guy take down this elaborate heist. It was just a case of being in the wrong place at the right time, and he beat Hans Gruber and his merry band of thieves through sheer tenacity. McClane simply wasn’t going to let them win, and as a result, he managed to not only stop the bad guys but he also won back his wife in the process. Great character arc, great premise, lean and mean and self-contained.
And while I can roll with the notion of “Die Hard With A Vengeance” because it’s about an act of specifically-targeted revenge, a true sequel to the first film, I have more trouble getting my head around the coincidental nature of “Die Hard 2: Die Harder” and “Live Free Or Die Hard,” where McClane goes from being a normal cop in extraordinary circumstances to being a lightning rod for elaborate bad guy plots.
It does give the series a nice sense of time passing that the kids we saw originally in the first film as little kids are now both old enough to have ass-kicking adventures with their dad. Mary Elizabeth Winstead played his daughter in the last film, and now in this movie, it’s a father-son affair with Jai Courtney stepping in as McClane’s son, and it looks like Chris Eccleston is going to crank up the smarm to play the bad guy.
Here’s the first trailer for “A Good Day To Die Hard”:
Best touch in the trailer? The use of “Ode To Joy,” which was such a memorable part of the first film. While I may have trouble buying the idea that McClane keeps ending up in these situations, there is a wry attitude that this trailer sells that could make things fun anyway. When he refers to himself as New Jersey’s 007, it’s a good laugh, and I hope the movie turns out to be a nice goodbye to the character, one that acknowledges the absurdity of his franchise status while also delivering a genuinely thrilling ride. I’m not sold on John Moore as director, but that’s one of those decisions that seemed to be fully expected in the age of Rothman, which has since ended, so maybe Moore’s time as Fox’s in-house action guy is finally coming to a close.
We’ll see when “A Good Day To Die Hard” opens in theaters February 14, 2013.
Drew,
I am fairly sure that I read an interview somewhere that Willis plans on doing six films total.
Great point about ..With a Vengeance. It’s definitely the best sequel, both because of story logic and because they brought back John McTiernan. Also, how can you not love Sam Jackson playing a guy named Zeus.
What makes the first DIE HARD great and unique isn’t when Bruce Willis being badass and saying “Yippi-Kay-Yay motherfucker.” later in the movie. It’s earlier when he’s trying to call for help on the roof and the 911 dispatcher tells him this channel “emergency use only” and McClane yells ” NO FUCKIN SHIT LADY DOES IT SOUND LIKE I’M ORDERING PIZZA?!” That level of panic from an action hero was hilarious and none of the sequels can match it.
The 3rd sequel to his breakout hit? (caption) Which one are you ignoring?
I like poop…especially from a pencil
Yo Drew, what’s your problem with John Moore, he made a couple of really good action movies like “Behind The Enemy Lines” and “The Flight Of The Phoenix”, he made some duds too, but I got hope for the guy
This is true. I mean both of those movies were middle-of-the-road, but still solid. All he’s really been lacking was a great script. His visuals are decent and I don’t blame “Max Payne” on him either because that shit was never gonna work with that story. But, he’s got a solid grasp on visuals and I know the remake of “The Omen” was fucking horrible, but you’re gotta admit he managed a sense of atmosphere in that flick that made it a little more bearable. I’ll take this guy over the Brett Ratners and John Badhams of the world any day of the week.
I agree…….
I can understand the instinct to hand the directing reins over to someone with a long and generically successful track record. Die Hard movies are not supposed to be about panache and style; they’re supposed to be very straight-ahead American action movies. What John McTiernan achieved in the two movies he directed had almost nothing to do with visual flourish and almost everything to do with character and behavior. He knew how to present a ridiculous scenario and make the audience believe that it was actually happening to recognizable characters. Based on that, the choice of Len Wiseman for the fourth film was obviously misguided. (As was the case with Renny Harlin, but the problem with that guy is that he just doesn’t care about story.) Wiseman’s movies may have a following, but it’s not because they’re grounded or realistic. It’s because they’re flash upon flash.
Harlin far better than Wiseman…..
what’s so frustrating about this trailer … which made it tough for me to even finish it…is that it’s so obvious that the studios genuinely don’t ‘get it’. Either that, or just don’t care to. Die hard was over after Vengeance. I loved how old Mclaine would totally luck up out of situations. He wasn’t cool. He was just desperate and driven to get back to who he loved. I HATE these new movies.