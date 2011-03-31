Watch: Cake’s great new animated video for ‘Long Time’

What is a man without his monkey? A lost soul, if not worse, according to the Cake”s new animated clip for “Long Time,” the second single from “Showroom of Compassion,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

French production company Callicore created the clip. We don”t think they”ve worked with Gorillaz, but the animation reminded us vaguely of Stylo & Co. The song and clip are a little long, but we have to admit we got caught up in the suspense of the story.

[More after the jump…]

This has been a good year for video clips so far. We loved Ke$ha”s “Blow” clip with the unicorns, both Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have come out with high-concept, dramatic clips (neither one their best, but we applaud the effort). We”d add this to one of our faves.

Cake goes back on the road April 14, starting in Washington, D.C.

What do you think happens next in the video?