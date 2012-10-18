Watch: Carly Rae Jepsen’s lyric video for ‘This Kiss’

It”s a candy-colored world in Carly Rae Jepsen”s lyric video for current single, “This Kiss.”

The decidedly low tech clip features the lyrics about a potential cheating kiss pop up against bright pop art backgrounds full of geometric shapes and polka dots. And drawn lips and perky hearts. There are no images of Jepsen anywhere.

As for the official video, Jepsen tweeted on Tuesday that it is “coming sooooo soon!” She previously released a teaser that looks like the clip”s story line somewhat follows the song”s lyrics… other than the underwater part. The teaser is embedded below the lyric video.

